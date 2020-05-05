IIT Entrance Exam In August, JEE Main From July 18-23

JEE Advanced will be held in August.

The IIT entrance exam, also known as the JEE Advanced, will be held in August, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today.The exam date will be decided later, he said. JEE Advanced is held after the JEE Main, which is a pre- exam for admission to IITs. Top 2.24 lakh candidates of JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced was scheduled to be held on May 17. This year IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2020.

Meanwhile, JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23.

This is the second JEE Main of 2020. The exam is held bi-annually and candidates are allowed to take both the exams. The best of the scores is considered for the final merit listing.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' conducted a liver webinar today which was viewed by over 20,000 students, concurrently, from all over the country. The HRD Ministry had announced two days before that Mr Pokhriyal will announce the entrance exam dates today.

There is still a huge anticipation on CBSE board exams. To the queries of students, in the live webinar, Mr Pokhriyal said that a decision on the Board exams will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, the Minister also announced the medical entrance exam date, NEET. The exam will be held on July 26.

