When Will NEET, JEE Main Be Held: Students Ask Education Minister In Live Webinar

"Sir when will NEET 2020 be held?", "When will NTA conduct JEE Main 2020" are two common questions asked by students in the live webinar of Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The HRD Ministry had given an official statement that the Minister will announce the exam dates today.

The live webinar of the Education Minister is being viewed by over 20,000 students nationwide.

Interacting with students from across India

It is also being anticipated that the Minister will announce on board exams. This is will bring relief to class 12 students who are uncertain about their board exam dates and entrance exam dates.

Few students have also requested the Minister to cancel the board exams.

Class 10 students are worried that they will miss out on school work since several schools have already begun online classes for class 11 and class 10 students are not sure if they should be studying for pending board exams or start classes for next grade.

Students who are staying abroad are also concerned about how the entrance exams will be held for them. For foreign candidates CBSE has cancelled the pending exams.

Some students have also pointed out the gaps in online teaching and problems being faced by students due to longer hours of teaching than usual.

