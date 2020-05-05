JEE Main, NEET Dates Today

This is the second JEE Main and first NEET of this year.

The JEE Main and NEET dates will be announced today. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will interact with students today 12 pm onwards in a webinar where he will announce the fresh dates for the JEE Main and NEET, said the Ministry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, will notify the JEE Main, NEET exam dates, on its official website nta.ac.in.

JEE Main, NEET are held for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and medicine. The exams were scheduled to be held in April-May but were postponed due to nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread.

With this the board exam dates will also be finalised. The admission process in engineering and medical colleges can only be held after class 12 results are out. So far CBSE has said that it will definitely conduct the remaining board exam, but only for main papers.

The government may also announce on how to make it convenient for foreign students to take these entrance exams.

