JEE Main, NEET Dates To Be Announced On May 5

The new dates for JEE Main and NEET will be announced on May 5. These exams are held for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and medicine. The exams were scheduled to be held in April-May but were postponed due to nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The same day, on May 5, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will conduct a webinar and will interact with students.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has given the update regarding the exam dates which is sure to bring relief to lakhs of students who have been waiting for the exam dates.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, will notify the exam dates, after the announcement, on its official website nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the application form correction window will close today.

There were speculations that JEE Main and NEET will be conducted in May-end arising from the first announcement which was made when the lockdown period was supposed to end on April 14.

While JEE Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

With the announcement of entrance exam dates, the board exam dates will also be finalised. The admission process in engineering and medical colleges can only be held after class 12 results are out. So far CBSE has said that it will definitely conduct the remaining board exam, but only for main papers.

