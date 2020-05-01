JEE Main 2020, NEET UG 2020 Updates So Far

NTA has made no fresh announcement about JEE Main, NEET UG exams

While National Testing Agency (NTA) has released update on upcoming entrance exam, there has been no further updates on JEE Main and NEET UG exams. JEE Main exam was initially scheduled in the first half of April, and NEET UG exam was scheduled on May 3. Both these exams were postponed in response to the nation-wide lockdown announced in view of coronavirus crisis.

NTA had extended the application form correction facility for NEET and JEE Main exam till May 3. The agency has not given any specific date when the entrance tests will be held, however it did indicate that the examinations may be held in June-end.

There were speculations that JEE Main and NEET will be conducted in May-end arising from the first announcement which was made when the lockdown period was supposed to end on April 14.

"We are in consultation process now after the COVID-19 lockdown was extended up to May 3. The decision to conduct the JEE Main and NEET by May end was taken after keeping the April 14 deadline of the lockdown," an NTA official said.

NTA will take a decision on JEE Main and NEET UG exam dates after the offices open lockdown relaxation.

Students, meanwhile, are on their seats' edge wondering when the entrance exams will be held and would not clash with any other exam. The JEE Main, and NEET UG exams in all likely be held after the boards finish conducting the pending exams. Haryana CM has also urged the Government of India to take quick steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like CDS, JEE, and NEET for admissions into NDA, engineering and medical colleges.

