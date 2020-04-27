Remove The Uncertainty Over JEE Main, NEET Dates: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana CM urges Centre to end uncertainty around competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET.

While speaking at a video conference of the Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked the government to remove the prevailing uncertainty around various competitive and entrance examinations to be held for admissions to various courses set to start in next academic year. Mr Kattar urged the Government of India to take quick steps to remove the uncertainty around dates of National Defence Academy (NDA)'s Combined Defense Services (CDS) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), JEE Main, and NEET examinations conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into engineering and medical colleges.

JEE Main and NEET examinations where earlier postponed in March to arrest the spread of coronavirus spread in the country. JEE Main, which is being held as a screening test for IIT entrance exam JEE Advances as well as engineering entrance, was scheduled for April while the NEET, which is being held for admissions to undergraduate courses in medical and allied subjects, was planned for May first week.

According to latest updates from the NTA, the nodal agency working under Ministry of Human Resource Development, both the exams will now be held in June as the lockdown has been extended till May 3. Earlier, the agency had announced May last week as the tentative period for conducting both the entrance examinations.

The UPSC had said in a notification in March last week that the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination scheduled to be held in April was postponed. The examination, popularly known as NDA exam, has been deferred till further notice, a notification posted on the official website of the Commission had said then. The UPSC NDA exam was scheduled to be held on April 19, 2020, in various centres across the country.

New dates regarding the NDA examination is awaited.

The Chief Ministers has also apprised the Prime Minister that the State was fully prepared to meet any eventuality in corona crisis, and all efforts are being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner.

