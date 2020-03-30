UPSC NDA Exam Postponed

COVID: NDA examination scheduled to be held in next month has been postponed, UPSC said in a notice

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has said in a notification that the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination scheduled to be held in next month has been postponed. The examination, popularly known as NDA exam, has been deferred till further notice, a notification posted on the official website of the Commission said. The UPSC NDA exam was scheduled to be held on April 19, 2020, in various centres across the country.

"NDA & NA Exam (I)-2020, scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice," a Commission notification regarding NDA exam postponement said.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is 418. This includes 370 vacancies with the National Defence Academy (NDA) and 48 vacancies with the Naval Academy (NA). The course will commence from January 2, 2021.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

The written examination was to be held for two subjects - Mathematics and General Ability Test. Both papers will be of two and half hours. Mathematics paper will be of 300 marks and General Ability Test will be of 600 marks.

In view of the prevailing circumstances and the shutdown of Delhi and other Districts/ States for preventing the spread of COVID19, the Commission said in another notification that the detailed advertisement in respect of Advertisement no 06/2020 for 5 posts falling under Direct Recruitment ie.. Recruitment by Selection published in the Employment News dated 28th March 2020 along with 'Instructions and additional information to candidates for Recruitment by selection will not be displayed on the Commissions Website as well as on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website on 28th March 2020, as indicated there-in. The same will be displayed in due course on a later date.

