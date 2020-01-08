UPSC Begins Online Application for NDA Exam (I) 2020

UPSC has begun the application process for NDA and NA Exam (I) 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notice for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020. The online application process for the NDA exam also begins today. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the exam till 6 pm on January 28, 2020.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is 418. This includes 370 vacancies with the National Defence Academy and 48 vacancies with the Naval Academy. The course will commence from January 2, 2021.

To be eligible for Army Wing of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 examination conducted by a recognized board of education. In case of Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 with Mathematics and Physics as main subjects.

In terms of age limit, Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2001 and not later than July 1, 2004 are eligible.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

The written test will be held on April 19, 2020. The written examination will be held for two subjects - Mathematics and General Ability Test. Both papers will be of two and half hours. Mathematics paper will be of 300 marks and General Ability Test will be of 600 marks.

