UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 exam is being held to fill 406 vacancies, while the CDS (I) 2025 exam will fill a total of 457 positions.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website.

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2025 examinations. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Steps To Fill Application Forms 

Step 1. Go to the UPSC official website, upsconline.gov.in 
Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025'  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page 
Step 4. Register and log in to your account  
Step 5. Fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents 
Step 6. Pay the application fee and download a copy of the completed form  

The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 exam is being conducted to fill 406 vacancies, while the CDS (I) 2025 exam will fill a total of 457 positions.  

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) exams are organised by UPSC to recruit candidates for the Defence Services. These exams are held twice a year and are open to both male and female candidates. Selection is done through a written test and an SSB interview.  

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam is a national-level exam conducted twice a year for those who wish to join the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, or Officer's Training Academy. Candidates are selected based on a written test, an interview, and a medical examination.  

