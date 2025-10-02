UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 Out, Here's The Merit List, Know What's Next

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA NA 2 Result 2025 for candidates who appeared in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA NA) Examination 2025. Candidates can access their results on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to download UPSC NDA NA 2 results 2025

The Commission has published the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Those who have cleared the written exam will now appear for the interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting 2nd July 2026.

"On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September 2025, candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2026," the official notification reads.

Next Steps For Candidates

Qualified candidates must register online on the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of the written result declaration.

After registration, candidates will be allotted Selection Centres and provided dates for the SSB interview, which will be communicated via their registered e-mail ID.

Candidates who have already registered earlier on the website do not need to register again.

Additionally, candidates must submit original certificates of age and educational qualifications to their respective SSBs during the interview.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, locate the What's New section and click on the link for the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025.

The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number in the merit list.

Download and keep a printout of the merit list for future reference.

For additional details, candidates should visit the UPSC official website. For any queries or login issues, they can write to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC website following the declaration of the final result and will remain available for one month.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was conducted on 14th September 2025. The exam carried a total of 900 marks, with Mathematics for 300 marks and the General Ability Test for 600 marks. The duration of the exam was 5 hours.