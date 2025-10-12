UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 Final Merit List Released: Download Here And Check After Result Process

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 Final Merit List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the 155th National Defence Academy (NDA), 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (NA) 1 course, and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 1 held in April 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written exam and SSB interview can check their total marks on the official website - upsc.gov.in. NDA, NA aspirants, who appear on the merit list will undergo training at the National Defence Academy before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

A total of 735 candidates have qualified for NDA and NA training, while 365 candidates have been shortlisted under the CDS recruitment - including 227 for the Indian Military Academy, 103 for the Indian Naval Academy, and 35 for the Air Force Academy.

Some candidates feature in more than one list for different courses. These merit lists do not include the results of the medical examination, which remains a crucial part of the selection process.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 Merit List: "CDS 1 Final Merit List Download Link" and "NDA, NA 1 Final Merit List Download Link"

NDA, NA After Result Process

Qualified candidates must ensure that their original documents, including proof of date of birth and educational qualifications, are sent to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, New Delhi. The merit list alone does not confirm appointment; the final selection depends on verification of submitted documents and eligibility claims.

CDS After Result Process

Candidates selected through the CDS exam must forward their documents to the respective Army Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, or Air Headquarters. Similar to NDA and NA, the merit list does not guarantee appointment until the verification of all required documents and eligibility details is completed.

How To Download Final Merit List?

Visit the official website of the government - upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Final Results" section and then on "Examination Final Results".

Click on the "Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025" or "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2025" to download the final merit list for the examinations respectively.

Upon clicking, the merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates must note there are only 100 vacanies for for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 32 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 06 vacancies for NCC 'C' Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry].