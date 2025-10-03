UPSC NDA, NA 2 Results 2025: Check SSB Interview Details, After Result Process

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA, NA 2 written examination 2025 results. Candidates who have qualified are eligible to appear for the SSB interview, the schedule for which will be communicated soon. The commission along with the result mentioned procedures that qualified candidates must complete.

The 156th National Defence Academy Course and 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) is scheduled to begin from July 2, 2026.

Candidates must register themseleves on the official website of Indian Army - join.indianarmy.in within two weeks of result announcement, as the dates and allotted centre details will be shared on their email id. You will be required to submit original age and educational qualification documents during the SSB interview.

The answer keys, marks and cut-off will be released in few days after the final result which will take into account both the written examination and the SSB interview.

SSB Interview assesses candidate's decision-making ability, personality traits, leadership abilities, and psychological fitness. Candidates must clear all the stages of the selection process- written examination, interview and medical fitness test to become eligible for the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).

How To Download NDA, NAE II 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

Under the "What's New' section on homepage, click on "Written Result: NDA, NAE II 2025".

The list containing the after result process and roll-number wise list will be automaticall downloaded.

Save the result for future reference.

The written examination was held on September 14 comprising two papers - Mathematics and General Ability. Students can download the question papers on the official website of the commission.