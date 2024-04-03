UPSC NDA And Naval Academy Exam 2023 Results Declared, Check Topper List

New Delhi:
The UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 is based on a written exam and interviews.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2 2023). Those who appeared in the examination can check their result by visiting the official website.
According to the merit list, a student named Anmol clinched the top position in the NDA & NA 2 exam 2023 while Vinit and Moupiya Paira secured second and third ranks, respectively.
The Commission announced that 699 candidates have successfully passed the selection process for the 152nd course of the National Defence Academy, including its Army, Air Force, and Navy branches, as well as for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).
Further details regarding the commencement of these courses will be disclosed on the Defence Ministry's websites: joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in, and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.
The final result is based on a written examination conducted by the UPSC and interviews carried out by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Notably, the results of medical examinations were not considered in compiling these lists, as stated by the commission.
UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023: Names of the toppers who secured positions in the top 50
- Anmol
- Vinit
- Moupiya Paira
- Patnana Sumanth
- Rohit Parkash
- Prabhat Pandey
- Sahijpreet Singh
- Madhvendrasinh Kavindrasinh Jad
- Arun Pratap Singh
- Sunand Kumar
- Navjot Singh Gill
- Kunal
- Parth Sehrawat
- Sahas Sandeep Raut
- Harshit Kashyap
- Anuja Tiwari
- Hasin Zaman
- Aditya
- Sarwesh Barnwal
- Aditya Raj
- Amit Kumar
- Sagar Dhaka
- Harshith S Kashyap
- Pranav Ivaturi
- Shailesh Kumar
- Ritika
- Karan Singh Kapkoti
- Shoumik Kumar Mandal
- Rohan Dipak Ghanawat
- Sachin Gupta
- Kartikey Dhapola
- Vansh Dangi
- Devansh Panwar
- Kartik
- Samita
- Ankit Samant
- Kulkarni Shaunak Shekhar
- Atul Tiwari
- Vallala Preetham Sai
- Suraj Prakash Deshmukh
- Priyank Shidhaye
- Shivansh Pandey
- Rishabh Raj
- Padmajat Belaura
- Deshpande Vardhan Prashant
- Loveneet Mehra
- Shiwendu Kumar
- Parth Nema
- Sukritya Dhoundiyal
- Rishika Singh
To access the complete list of the 699 recommended candidates, individuals are advised to click on the provided result link.
The candidature of these recommended candidates is provisional and based upon the submission of certificates verifying their date of birth, educational qualifications, etc., as specified by the UPSC.
For any further inquiries, candidates can reach out to the UPSC facilitation counter located near gate C or contact 011-23385271/011-23381125/011 during working days and office hours. Regarding SSB interview-related matters, individuals can contact 011-26175473 for Army, 011-23010097 or officer-navy@nic.in for Navy/Naval Academy, and 011-23010231 extn.7645/7646/7610 for Air Force, as provided by their respective choices.