NEET, JEE Main: Form Correction Facility To Close Next Week

NEET and JEE Main application forms can be edited till May 3. With this facility candidates can change the exam cities. This facility, which is usually given to candidates after submitting their forms, was extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after receiving requests regarding changing exam cities. In the application forms of both NEET and JEE Main candidates are allowed to opt the cities in which they want to take the exam.

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, parents and students had requested to change the exam cities.

The application window was opened on April 14 and it was announced that the correction facility will be opened till the lockdown ends.

This is the third time the NTA has opened the application form portal for editing. NTA conducts the medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE Main along with many other entrance exams.

Meanwhile, the agency is yet to decide the dates for these exams. The latest communique on the exam date is that it will be held in June.

"According to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are likely to be conducted in June end but no decision has been taken in this regard yet," news agency PTI had reported.

