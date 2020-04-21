When Will Second JEE Main 2020 Be Held? All Recent Developments Here

JEE Main 2020 April exam will likely be held in June now

Highlights JEE Main exam scheduled in April was postponed due to the lockdown.

NTA has reopened form correction window for JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main will likely be held in June now. No dates announced yet.

The second JEE Main exam for the year was scheduled in April. This was only the second year when National Testing Agency (NTA) would have conducted the JEE Main exam second time in April. In 2018, the command to conduct JEE Main was given to NTA which decided to conduct it twice, giving students a fair chance at clearing the exam. It was decided that the exam will be held once in January and then again in April.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam result was released within 8 days of concluding the exam. This year over 8 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main January 2020 exam. Total 9 students scored a perfect 100 percentile.

The application process for JEE Main April session was concluded way before the lockdown began. The test dates were fixed in April but due to the announcement of the lockdown which began on March 25, the exam was postponed.

Soon after the lockdown was extended, NTA reopened the correction window for JEE Main applications. Now, students who have applied for JEE Main April exam, can make corrections in their application form till May 3, the last day of the lockdown period.

About the examination date, there has been no announcement of a date yet. When the lockdown was first announced, JEE Main exam was postponed till the end of May.

"... it is further notified that as of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks," said the postponement notice.

However, this was when the lockdown was expected to end on April 14. With an extension in the lockdown, it is not feasible for the agency to conduct the examination in May end. The agency in consultation to conduct the examinations at a later stage.

"According to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are likely to be conducted in June end but no decision has been taken in this regard yet," said news agency PTI in a report.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.

India 18,601 1336 Cases 14,759 584 Active 3,252 705 Recovered 590 47 Deaths In India, there are 18,601 confirmed cases including 590 deaths. The number of active cases is 14,759 and 3,252 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 3798 4666 463 3862 389 572 65 232 9 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1506 2081 78 1603 431 359 47 2 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 1774 1939 196 1737 162 131 26 71 8 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 1252 1576 98 1346 65 205 22 25 11 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 913 1520 43 1046 457 46 17 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1258 1485 78 1284 74 127 74 4 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 879 1184 100 1026 67 140 32 18 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 173 Warangal Urban 23 Nizamabad 23 Suryapet 16 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Ranga Reddy 15 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Nalgonda 11 Adilabad 10 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Kamareddy 8 Sangareddy 7 Vikarabad 5 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Kumuram Bheem Asifabad 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 509 873 29 660 20 190 4 23 5 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 430 722 76 610 21 92 50 20 5 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 81 408 6 114 291 21 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 233 408 18 280 17 112 1 16 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 289 392 53 307 46 73 7 12 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 252 368 18 292 3 71 15 5 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 105 254 21 124 127 40 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 159 245 26 191 19 38 7 16 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 81 113 20 69 20 42 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 32 74 6 49 6 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Nainital 4 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Haridwar 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 18 46 2 28 18 7 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 43 46 4 44 4 0 2 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 26 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 11 25 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 15 19 2 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 8 26 13 13 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 6 16 1 5 1 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 10 11 10 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 0 7 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News