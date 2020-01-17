JEE Main Result Announced In Record Time, 9 Students Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main exam was held from January 6 to 9, in shifts, for more than 11 lakh candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the JEE Main result within 8 days of completing the exam, which is a record of sort in the history of competitive examinations. The exam was held from January 6 to 9, in shifts, for more than 11 lakh candidates. Press Trust of India reported that nine candidates scored perfect 100 in JEE Main examination.

Of the nine who got 100 percentile score in the examination also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal. The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the news agency quoted the education ministry.

In this national entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses held, 9,21,261 candidates had appeared for the exam for BE and BTech courses.

1,38,409 candidates had appeared for for BArch paper and 59,003 for BPlanning paper.

JEE Main result is available on the official websites of the NTA at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

In the last JEE main, 24 students had scored 100 percentile.

The NTA was formed in 2017, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requested to withdraw itself from the responsibility of conducting engineering and medical entrance exams. The board, one of the biggest in the country, conducts class 10, 12 board exams for more than 30 lakh students annually.

JEE Main is also a gateway for admission to engineering (B.Tech) courses in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments.

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the candidate has to take if they are aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main is held twice a year, in January and in April, to give more opportunity to the students to improve their scores in examination if they fail to give their best in first attempt, without wasting their whole academic year.

The top 2,24,000 rankers are considered eligible to take JEE Advanced. The next JEE Main will be held in April and the exam details will be notified in February.

