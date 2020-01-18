Rajasthan, Telangana Retain Topper's Spot In JEE Main

JEE Main is held twice a year, in January and in April.

For the third time in a row Rajasthan and Telangana have retained top spots in JEE Main. In January 2019 and in April 2019 four and three students, respectively, from these states were among the toppers. This time, 2 students each from these states are among the nine toppers. Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain from Rajasthan and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana have scored perfect 100 percentile score, which is considered to be toppers credentials in JEE Main.

More than 11 lakh candidates took this exam from January 6 to January 9. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result was announced within 8 days of completion of exam, which is a record of its type in the history of competitive exams.

Among other toppers are Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Nishant Agarwal from Delhi, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat and Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana.

In January 2019 and April 2010 JEE Main 15 and 24 students had scored 100 percentile, respectively.

JEE Main is also a gateway for admission to engineering (B.Tech) courses in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments.

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the candidate has to take if they are aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The top 2,24,000 rankers are considered eligible to take JEE Advanced.

The next JEE Main, of this year, will be held in April and the exam details will be notified in February.

