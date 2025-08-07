Raksha Bandhan 2025: Free Bus Rides For Women Announced In These States. Check Full List And Dates

As India prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 on Saturday, August 9, several state governments have announced free bus rides for women as a special gesture to mark the festival. These initiatives aim to ease travel for women visiting their brothers and families during Rakhi celebrations. Here's a complete list of states offering complimentary bus services along with the dates and key details.

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Days of Free Travel

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free bus travel for women from August 8 to August 10. The offer is valid on UPSRTC and city buses across both urban and rural routes. To handle the expected surge in passenger traffic, additional buses will be deployed throughout the state.

Haryana: Free Travel for Women and Children

Haryana will provide free bus rides to women and children under 15 years of age starting from 12 PM on August 8 until midnight on August 9. The offer is valid for intrastate buses, including those operating to Delhi and Chandigarh, as confirmed by Transport Minister Anil Vij.

Rajasthan: Two-Day Complimentary Travel

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has extended the Raksha Bandhan travel benefit to cover August 9 and 10, marking the first time the state has provided this offer for two days. The free rides will be available on all state-run buses within Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh: Free City Rides and Cash Benefits

Women in Bhopal and Indore can travel free on city buses on August 9. Additionally, under the Ladli Behna Yojana, eligible women will receive a Rs 1,500 Raksha Bandhan bonus and a Rs 250 festive gift. The state has disbursed Rs 43.9 crore to over 28 lakh women, including LPG subsidies.

Uttarakhand and Tricity Area: Continuing Traditions

Uttarakhand continues its annual tradition of free bus rides for women and children, provided by the state transport corporation. In Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, women can enjoy limited free bus services within the Tricity on Rakhi day.

Year-Round Free Bus States

Punjab, Karnataka, and Delhi already offer year-round free bus travel for women. In Delhi, however, this benefit is limited to local women on DTC buses.