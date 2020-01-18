JEE Advanced on May 17: Registration to begin after 2nd JEE Main

JEE Advanced, the entrance exam for IITs, will be held on May 17. Till last year, candidates who qualified the JEE Main and came within top 2,24,000 were allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced. The eligibility for this year's IIT entrance exam has not been announced. The registration for JEE Advanced will be held in May, after the formalities of second JEE Main is over. Last year the registration had begun on May 3.

Foreign candidates will directly register for the JEE Advanced. The rule also applies to OCI card holders who have the Overseas Citizenship of India. This decision has been taken to encourage more foreign students to join the IITs.

JEE Main result was announced on January 17, eight days after the exam. Nine students have scored 100 percentile. Of the nine students who got 100 percentile score is Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal. The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

More than 11 lakh candidates took this exam from January 6 to January 9. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result was announced within 8 days of completion of exam, which is a record of its type in the history of competitive exams.

1,38,409 candidates had appeared for for BArch paper and 59,003 for BPlanning paper -- the results for both the papers are awaited.

Click here for more Education News