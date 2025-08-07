Crackdown On Quacks In Telangana, 500 Police Cases Filed

A massive and unprecedented crackdown on fake doctors across the state has been started, with the Telangana Medical Council asking the police to file around 500 FIRs in an effort to safeguard public health. The extensive special drive, carried out in coordination with local police, has led to the closure of hundreds of illegal clinics and legal action against unqualified individuals posing as medical practitioners.

The crackdown, which has been in progress and has intensified in recent weeks, is not confined to the Greater Hyderabad area.

Surprise inspections and joint operations have been conducted in districts like Rangareddy, Siddipet and Nalgonda, where a significant number of fraudulent practitioners were found.

In one such operation, seven illegal clinics were discovered and shut down in a single mandal in Rangareddy district.

In Siddipet, FIRs were registered against multiple individuals operating without valid degrees, many of whom were previously compounders or people with no formal medical training.

These individuals were found to be illegally administering potent allopathic treatments, including steroids and antibiotics, which pose a grave risk to patients.

The medical council's proactive approach is a direct response to the growing menace of quackery in the state. To facilitate the reporting of such illegal practices, the council has established a dedicated tip-line and email for the public to submit information on suspicious clinics and unlicensed practitioners.

Those found guilty of practicing medicine without proper qualifications, face severe legal consequences under multiple acts, including the National Medical Commission Act, the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Registration Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could lead to imprisonment and substantial fines.