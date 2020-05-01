Education Minister Announces Second Webinar, Questions Pour In From Students On Twitter

Students have shared questions about board exams and online classes on social media

After the HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', called for questions from students for his webinar scheduled on May 2, students have been pouring in their questions on Twitter. HRD Minister announced that he would hold a second webinar and answer students' questions, and had asked students to send their questions on social media using the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'.

Most of the questions that have been shared on Twitter by students so far revolve around pending board exams.

A class 12 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya asked when the remaining board exams would be held and asked for tentative dates.

Sir, I am a student of class 12th, KV Sng. My question is - How likely is the remaining board exams to be held? If it happens then when will it be? Please provide tentative dates so that we shall be mentally prepared. pic.twitter.com/LRHvYIil3I — Pratyush Meher (@Meher02Meher) May 1, 2020

One class 10 student requested that students should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. The student added that online classes for class 11 have started and students are clueless about which class to attend class 10 or class 11. 'An average student can do one thing, either to study for 10 board or 11,' he added.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive#1sir, please promote std 10 student based upon internal assessments and tma across all boards (nios,icse,cbse and all state boards). Provisional admissions have begun for class 11 or have already been done in mostly,online classes have started as well. — Odin (@Odin59206787) May 1, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive#2sir, online classes for 11th have started too,putting us under enormous pressure. Should we study for class 10 boards exams? Or we should study in the online classes for class 11? An average student can do one thing,either to study for 10 board or 11. — Odin (@Odin59206787) May 1, 2020

Hardik Pratap Singh Rathore, a class 12 students, suggested that class 12 exams should be conducted by issuing a special pass for students.

@DrRPNishank Sir, I am a CBSE class 12th student. I suggest that our exams should be conducted with issue of a special pass for students, Maintenance of social distancing and use of mask, Special transport facility should be provided by schools.#EducationMinisterGoesLive#CBSE — Hardik Pratap Singh Rathore (@Actor_Hardik) May 1, 2020

Some students have also asked the minister for lenient checking of board exam answer sheets.

Namaste @DrRPNishank,@cbseindia29,#EducationMinisterGoesLive This time physics exam of class 12th #cbseboard2020 was very difficult as compared to past few years. So I request you on behalf of #allindiaCBSE students that this time plz make sure that the checking will be lenient. — Harit Shah (@harit_shah) May 1, 2020

Another student said that class 9 and class 11 students should be promoted on the basis of internal policy.

Sir i respect you a lot. Please enable internal policy for every student of 9 and 11 whose result came in lockdown or papers were held before lockdown.#educationministergoeslive — Kunal (@Kunal77453898) May 1, 2020

Some students pointed out the difficulty being faced in attending online classes due to network issue.

We all private college students are attending online classes from 9 to 5 daily but due to network issue we all are not able to understand each and every point. All books are in hostel. how can we achive good marks #EducationMinisterGoeslive — Ankit Tiwari (@tiwariankit396) May 1, 2020

A student of Rajasthan University urged the Education Minister to ask University to allocate an exam centre in Delhi for students residing outside the state when exams are resumed. Similar requests/questions came from students of other state universities.

Aadarniya sir

mein delhi sey hu par rajasthan sey univ ki padai kr raha hu aur ab exam jb bhi honge so I req you to ki is bar corona k chaltey rajsthan univ ka ek exam center delhi bhi lagwane ka prabandh krwa dijiye

Thanks — saurabh saxena (@saurabhismyname) May 1, 2020

I am last year student from karnal, haryana studying in kurukshetra university. My some friends are from out of state like bihar, jharkhand, delhi etc and they all are at there home so how will they come n give offline exams. #EducationMinisterGoesLive — Amit Rana (@ranaamitasr) May 1, 2020

The Minister, on April 27, had held a webinar to answer questions from Parents and had answered questions about pending board exams, online classes, and availability of NCERT textbooks.

