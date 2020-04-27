Education Minister Answers Queries On Board Exams, Academic Calendar Amid Lockdown

Education Minister today held a webinar to answer questions about exams and classes (file photo)

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', took to social media today to address parents' queries about several issues being faced by students during the lockdown. The top most concern and repeatedly asked questions were about the pending board examinations.

On the question of pending board examinations, the minister said that exams are pending for 83 subjects out of which most are optional subjects and only 29 are main subjects. CBSE has released the list of these subjects and examination will be held after lockdown ends and some normalcy returns.

He appealed to parents that while students are at home, to let them study with a free mind and not force them to study for the entire day. Though parents should also make sure that their wards are ready to appear in the exam as soon as the dates are announced, he added.

About board exam results, he said that CBSE is trying to begin evaluation process soon. For subjects in which exams have been cancelled, evaluation will be done on the basis of internal marks.

In light of students from classes 1-8 being promoted to the next grade, several queries were directed at availability of textbooks. The Minister said that NCERT has sent textbooks for the new session to all state governments and the books shall be available to students soon.

He also said that bookshops selling textbooks are being opened in a phased manner and students will be able to buy their books soon, While buying books, he added, students or their parents must follow the social-distancing protocol.

On questions about loss of study and academic session duration, he said that the ministry has launched many initiatives online which students can use to study during the lockdown. As for loss of time, he said that CBSE has been directed to release new academic calendar.

Meanwhile, he said that NCERT has released Alternative Academic Calendar for classes 1-8 which can be used by teachers and parents to help children begin their new session at home.

One user attending the webinar live asked the Minister about a specific curriculum for kids in the age group 1-6 and requested that a creative platform be created for them to study at this time.

Younger children need to be taught through creative medium and through games, he said and added that schools have been asked to prepare a separate curriculum for them .

Before ending the live session, the Minister said that he would address the students again when the schools re-open or before that time if the need arises.

