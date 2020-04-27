'Cancel Board Exams': Suggestions Pour In On Twitter For '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'

Education Minister will hold a webinar today and answer questions from Parents

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will go live today and interact with parents on various issues being faced by students during the lockdown. In a video released on Saturday, April 25, the Minister said that the main focus of the webinar withe parents will be to discuss academic issues and mental health of students.

The webinar will begin at 1 pm today. Along with the announcement of the webinar, the Minister had also asked parents and students to send their questions and suggestions using a specific hashtag on Twitter, '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'.

With students facing myriad of problems during the lockdown, both students and parents have poured in their worries on Twitter.

Some parents are worried about their child sitting in for pending board examinations after the lockdown is over.

"No parent would want their child to appear at the exam centre knowing that it can take a toll on their health," wrote on parent.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@cbseindia29@niostwit@ArwindKejrivall@PMOIndia

Can we afford to lose our youth in the battle of covid-19. no exam parent would want their child to appear at the exam center knowing that it can take a toll on their health. pic.twitter.com/InCrBv2yzz — mannuaimfit@gmail (@mannuaimfit) April 26, 2020

Certain requests also suggest that pending board exams should be cancelled. "In this critical situation we all are already depressed," wrote one student.

Sir please cancel all the exams because students are not in the condition of giving exams.. In this critical situation we all already very depressed. — Aditi Varshney (@AditiVarshney20) April 26, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive I think all students should pass this year #EducationMinisterGoesLive@niostwit@DrRPNishank students per bahut pressure hai please pass all students this year #EducationMinisterGoesLive — Shivam kumar (@Shivamk93500935) April 27, 2020

Students have also suggested that the evaluation for board exams should be lenient and that boards should practice grace marking this year

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishank

Sir please do lenient checking

Do grace marking

Pass all students if possible

Give good checking

Give good marks

Do quick checking And make result quickly as soon as possible

So that next session will Start quickly — Shubhansh Vishnoi (@ShubhanshVishn1) April 26, 2020

One major query that emerged from the hashtag is NIOS secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) exams. Students have requested the minister to either release the date sheet for NIOS 10th and 12th examinations or cancel the examinations altogether and pass all students.

Sir kindly start nios secondary and senior secondary exams as soon as possible or pass all the students of the basis of TMA marks...because I am not able to continue my further studies because of this @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Sonal (@Sonal16299885) April 27, 2020

Sir kindly tell whether Nios secondary and senior secondary exams will take place or not because of this I am not able to continue my online session of next class @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Sonal (@Sonal16299885) April 27, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank

@HRDMinistry

Respected Sir,

Cancel NIOS Board Exams Class 10 / 12th

Promote all students Of 10th and 12th

Pass all Students this year its humble request. Life is more imp. than anything else. We cant bring back someone's life. — sarwajeet singh (@sarwajeetsingh8) April 26, 2020

Another user pointed out that online classes is not feasible for all students specially for students in primary classes.

"With soft copies of textbooks, it becomes difficult to refer online books and class at the same time for the books," wrote the user.

quarries attached. online classes not good for lower standards and also affects their health due to prolong exposure to gadgets. #EducationMinisterGoesLivepic.twitter.com/c8VCBKmF9k — C M (@csmartly) April 26, 2020

CA students have also added in their queries. One user asked if public gatherings are banned, then how will ICAI conduct examinations.

Respected sir what about our CA exams which are going to be held in the month of June.

As public gatherings are banned in many places how our institute conduct examination as mostly a red zone areas have centres for examination.#icai#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishankpic.twitter.com/3Hz5vGKnLv — Ankit Jain (@nkitjainca) April 27, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive#icai sir since almost all the exams are either postponed or cancelled, we can't take risk and write our CA exams too. We sense danger and our minds can't focus on 2 wars at the same time. For 20 days because of exams already CA loses his immunity. Pls — Mahesh babu (@Maheshcastudent) April 27, 2020

The webinar with HRD Minister will begin at 1 pm and will be accessible through the Minister's twitter account.

Click here for more Education News