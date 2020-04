Education Minister To Answer Parents' Queries Through Webinar, Invites Suggestions

Education Minister will hold awebinar on Monday to address issues on online education

In a video shared on his Twitter account, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared that he would be holding a webinar coming Monday to interact with parents and guardians on the issues being faced during online classes by students, mental health issues and other difficulties.

The country has over 33 crore students, who are all facing issues in studying during the coronavirus crisis, he says in the video.

He also applauds how everyone has come together to fight this crisis.

Students' problems are being observed by parents as well, he adds. The webinar will be held to address the issues being faced by students and consequently by parents and guardians.

The Minister has invited suggestions to improve online education. He would interact with parents and guardians across the nation about education in the time of corona on April 27, 2020.

Worried about your kid's academic future because of #CoronaOutbreak?#lockdown taking a toll on their mental health?

Parents, I am here to answer your queries.



Send your questions in the comments below! Use #EducationMinisterGoesLivepic.twitter.com/GmjRT4XXxk — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 25, 2020

Suggestions could be sent through Twitter. While sending in suggestions or questions, parents and guardians must tag the official Twitter handles of the Education Minister and HRD Ministry along with the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. The webinar will be held on April 27 at 1 pm.

Towards the end of the video he adds that parents should try to be less strict at this time and let their children enjoy some free time as well.

HRD Ministry had earlier also launched a social media campaign to invite suggestions from stakeholders on how to make online education more robust. For the 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign too, the Education Minister had asked organizations and individuals to submit their suggestions through Twitter. The Ministry received over 3,700 suggestions within 3 days of announcing the campaign.

Click here for more Education News

World 28,25,140 Cases 18,29,648 Active 7,97,826 Recovered 1,97,666 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 28,25,140 and 1,97,666 have died; 18,29,648 are active cases and 7,97,826 have recovered as on April 25, 2020 at 5:36 pm.