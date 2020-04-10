'#BharatPadheOnline': Education Minister Invites Ideas To Improve Online Education

MHRD has invited ideas from teachers and students to improve online education

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched a week long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for crowd sourcing of ideas for improving online education ecosystem of India. Education Minister, launching the campaign, said that the campaign is to invite all the best brains in India to share their suggestions and solutions directly with the Education Ministry.

The Minister said that the ideas can be shared through email or on Twitter using the #BharatPadheOnline. The deadline to send suggestions is April 16, 2020.

While sending suggestions on Twitter, one must tag the HRD Ministry's official Twitter handle and Minister's official Twitter handle. Students can send suggestions through email on 'bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com'.

Mr. Pokhriyal added that he would like to go through the suggestions personally. He also said that teachers and students are the main target audience for this campaign and he expects their participation in the campaign whole-heartedly.

He said that Students who are currently studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms offering various courses etc. on a daily basis. They can share what is lacking in the existing online platforms and how we can make them more engaging.

He said that the campaign was also open to all the educators who can contribute their expertise and experience in the field of education.

