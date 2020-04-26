Education Minister To Interact With Parents On Monday

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Interact With Parents On Monday

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday will interact with parents and guardians on the issues student are faced during online classes, mental-health issues and other difficulties. The webinar will be held to address the issues being faced by students and consequently by parents and guardians, according to a video shared by the minister two days ago.

"Parents, I will be going live to hear and will try to address your concerns related to your child's #education #mental health etc. So, let's talk!," the minister tweeted today.

The minister has also asked the parents to post their questions as comments below his tweet.

Responding to the tweet, several parents and general public put forward their demands including cancellation of pending CBSE and ICSE board exams and connectivity issues while attending online classes,.

The Minister has invited suggestions to improve online education.

Suggestions could be sent through Twitter. While sending in suggestions or questions, parents and guardians must tag the official Twitter handles of the Education Minister and HRD Ministry along with the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'.

The webinar will be held on April 27 at 1 pm.

HRD Ministry had earlier also launched a social media campaign to invite suggestions from stakeholders on how to make online education more robust.

For the 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign too, the Education Minister had asked organizations and individuals to submit their suggestions through Twitter. The Ministry received over 3,700 suggestions within 3 days of announcing the campaign.

