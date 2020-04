Education Minister's Second Webinar, This Time For Students

Education Minister will answer students' questions in a webinar

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', will hold a second webinar but this time he will address students' queries instead. The minister held a webinar on April 27 and answered questions sent by parents about their children's' studies during and after lockdown.

"Students, I will be going live soon to interact with you, answer your queries related to #COVID19's impact on your education, and much more," tweeted Mr. Pokhriyal from his official twitter handle.

He has also asked students to share their questions using the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive' on social media. The date and time for the webinar is yet to be announced.

In his previous webinar, the HRD Minister took questions from parents about their child's education in this time of coronavirus crisis.

One of the prominent questions was about class 10 and class 12 pending exams. The Minister said that pending board exams will be held after the lockdown and after assessment of the prevailing situation.

CBSE, too, has clarified that it will conduct pending board examinations after assessment of the current situation. In the matter of conducting board exams and promotion of students, board will follow the circular released earlier on April 1.

In the webinar held for parents, Mr. Pokhriyal also said that NCERT textbooks for the new academic session will be available to students soon. He also advised parents to take advantage of Government's several digital initiatives to help their children with studies.

While class 1 to 8 students have been promoted to the next grade across the boards (CBSE and state education boards) and boards have come up with promotion formula for class 9 and 11 students, there is no clarity yet on the fate of class 10 and 12 students.

The Education Minister held a meeting with the state education ministers yesterday in which Delhi Education Minister suggested that class 10 and 12 pending exams should be cancelled and students be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks.

