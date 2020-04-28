Holding Remaining Board Exams Not Feasible, Promote Students Based On Internal Marks: Manish Sisodia

CBSE Board: Holding pending exams not possible, promote students based on internal marks, says Sisodia

While attending the education ministers' meeting called by the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked to promote the CBSE class 10 and class 12 students without holding the pending examinations based on the internal marks. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that he informed the meeting that it is not possible now to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE class 10 and Class 12 students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), national level secondary education and certification body, had postponed the class 10 and class 12 examinations in March in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Later, according to a notification released in the first week of April, the Board had decided to conduct only the important remaining papers.

"It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th so that children should be passed on the basis of internal exams as it was done for the students of 9th and 11th," Mr Sisodia said while tweeting about the details discussed in the meeting.

He also demanded reduced syllabus for next academic year as well as for entrance examinations like JEE, NEET and other entrance examinations for higher education institutions.

"For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30% and JEE, NEET and other entrance examinations for higher education institutions should also be taken on the basis of reduced syllabus," he tweeted.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has called a meeting with state education ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meal programme through video conferencing.

