Coronavirus - Delhi Asks Centre To Pass Class 10, 12 Students Based On Internal Exams

The CBSE will not be able to hold exams amid the coronavirus crisis, Manish Sisodia said.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not able to conduct nationwide exams amid the coronavirus crisis, the Delhi government on Tuesday urged the central government to promote Class 10 and 12 students based on internal exams.

Delhi has also requested for an at least 30 per cent reduction in course material for all classes and also reduced syllabus in JEE, NEET and other higher education examinations, Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

"I joined a discussion today with the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji and other education ministers of the country and made the following suggestions," Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

"It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th exams so children should be passed on the basis of internal exams as children of 9th and 11th have been passed," he said.

"For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30 per cent and the entrance examinations of JEE, NEET and other higher education institutions should also be taken on the basis of reduced syllabus," he wrote.

"Delhi government has asked for three hours daily on Doordarshan and AIR FM so that teachers of Delhi government can run on-air classes for all children," he added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had called the meeting with state education ministers on Tuesday to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and the mid-day meal programme in schools.

Mid-day meals will be provided to students even during the summer vacation in schools amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19, Mr Pokhriyal said.

Earlier on Monday, the minister had interacted with parents via video conference and addressed various issues, including unavailability of books and uncertainty over board exams, arising due to the coronavirus crisis.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.