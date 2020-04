NCERT Textbooks Will Be Available Soon: Education Minister

NCERT textbooks will be available soon in bookshops, says HRD Minister

NCERT textbooks will be available to students soon, said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. He was addressing a webinar intended to dispel doubts about pending board exams and other queries by parents related to students' academic activities.

Ms. Abha who was attending the webinar from Uttarakhand asked the Minister that now that all grade 1-8 students in Kendriya Vidyalayas have been promoted to the next grade/class, when they should expect to get NCERT textbooks.

To this the Minister replied that he had spoken to NCERT on this matter and the Council informed that all textbooks had already been sent to the respective states and shall be available soon to the students.

With the government allowing opening of textbook shops in a phased manner, students will be able to buy books for the new session soon, he added.

He also reminded that while buying books from a shop, students and their parents should observe the necessary protocols of social distancing.

The Minister further added that all study material necessary for students to continue their studies is also available in digital form on government's various platforms and students can use these to study during the lockdown.

Mr. Pokhriyal had invited questions from parents on social media under the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. Apart from queries on study material, he also answered questions about pending board exams and evaluation process. He asked parents to help students with their studies but not to pressurize them. He added that students should be allowed to study with a free mind, but they should also be prepared to appear in board exams when the dates are finally announced. On its part, CBSE has said that it will notify exam dates 10 days' prior to the exam.

