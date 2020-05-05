Decision On Pending CBSE Exams Within 1-2 Days: Education Minister

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only.

The decision on pending CBSE board exams will be taken within a couple of days, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today in a live webinar. He said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only.

All remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students - a total of 29 subjects "crucial for promotion and admissions to undergraduate courses" - will be conducted at the "first possibility" after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, the CBSE had said in the last week of April, clarifying that students will be given at least 10 days' notice before the exams are held.

"With regards to conduct of Class 10 examinations... it is once again reiterated that remaining examinations... will be conducted by CBSE. It is once again clarified that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations," a CBSE statement signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said.

"It is also informed examinations of all subjects of Class 10 and 12, as mentioned in Press Release, will be conducted after assessing the situation after the lockdown is over," the statement added.

CBSE will resume board exams for class 12 students nationwide. The class 10 board exam will be held only for those students who took the exam in schools situated in the north east parts of Delhi.

In the live webinar, the Education Minister announced the NEET and JEE Main exam dates. NEET will be held on July 26 and JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23.

