Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE Exams To Be Held 'At First Possibility': Centre

All remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students – a total of 29 subjects "crucial for promotion and admissions to undergraduate courses" – will be conducted at the "first possibility" after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, the CBSE (central board of secondary education) said on Wednesday, clarifying that students will be given at least 10 days' notice before the exams are held.

Further, according to news agency PTI, the HRD Ministry, under whom the CBSE functions, has also directed all states to start evaluation of exams already conducted.

"With regards to conduct of Class 10 examinations... it is once again reiterated that remaining examinations... will be conducted by CBSE. It is once again clarified that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations," a CBSE statement signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said.

"It is also informed examinations of all subjects of Class 10 and 12, as mentioned in Press Release, will be conducted after assessing the situation after the lockdown is over," the statement added.

"We are prepared to conduct board exams for class 10 and 12 pending due to lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The exams will be conducted for 29 subjects crucial for promotion and admissions to undergraduate courses, at the first possibility. The students will be given at least 10 days' notice before exams are conducted," a senior ministry official was quoted by PTI.

The CBSE tweeted the same message, writing: "Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20".

Among the subjects for which exams for Class 12 are set to be conducted across India are Computer Science, Geography, Hindi (elective and core), Sociology and Business Studies.

Subjects like English (elective and core), Economics, Mathematics, Biology, History and Political Science will be conducted for schools in Delhi's northeast region, where exams for Class 12 students were suspended after horrific violence broke out in February over the controversial citizenship law.

Class 10 students in northeast Delhi, whose exams were similarly suspended, will sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams.

The CBSE will also issue instructions for marking or assessment of subjects not included in the list of 29 subjects, a senior ministry official was quoted by PTI.

The CBSE had already said it will not conduct exams for students in foreign countries.

Clarification over the CBSE board exams - results of which play a critical role in college applications of lakhs of students across the country - came after the Delhi government urged the centre to promote Class 10 and Class 12 students based on internal exams.

Delhi has also asked for a minimum of 30 per cent reduction in course material for all classes and also reduced syllabus in JEE, NEET and other higher education examinations, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister tweeted.

Earlier, a seven-member panel had recommended that undergraduate admissions start in July-August and the academic year start from September; this was in recognition of the hardships faced by students and institutions during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, no final decision has been taken, so far, in this regard.

Schools and universities across the country have been closed since mid-March, when the centre announced a countrywide lockdown to break the COVID-19 chain of transmission. The lockdown, extended this month to May 3, is expected to be lifted, but in phases.

Schools, colleges and education institutions are unlikely to be among those re-opened at this stage, even as some shops and commercial establishments are re-opened (in least affected areas) as the government tries to re-start daily life and the economy.

