JEE Main To Be Held From July 18 Till July 23: Education Minister

Fresh exam dates of JEE Main have been announced by the HRD Minister.

The engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) will be held from July 18 to July 23. The information was given by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today.

The admit cards of the registered candidates will be released soon. The admit cards will have details of the exam centre, exam city and session of the exam. The admit cards will be released by the exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the JEE Main admit cards from the official website nta.ac.in.

"According to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are likely to be conducted in June end but no decision has been taken in this regard yet," news agency PTI had reported.

