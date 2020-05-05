No CBSE Class 10 Exam Except For Northeast Delhi Students, Repeats Education Minister 

CBSE Board Exams Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal says No CBSE Class 10 Exam Except For Northeast Delhi Students

No examination to be held for CBSE class 10 students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi, the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' repeated today while attending an interaction with the students in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The minister, in a Tweet published after the interaction also said an adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students (of class 10 and class 12) for the preparation of exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier said it will conduct 'only' the important examinations of class 12 students.

On a circular published on April 1, the CBSE had also announced that that it will not conduct pending board examinations for students who had registered from abroad. The Board cited logistics issues behind the decision.

The Board had postponed all exams in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," the minister tweeted.

The minister has also announced today that engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26. The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Mr Nishank said.

"A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams," he added.

While the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is for admission to medical colleges.

More than 15 lakh students across the country have registered for NEET this year, whereas more than nine lakh have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for all engineering colleges except the IITs.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

