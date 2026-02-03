CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Class 10, 12 Hall Tickets Via Pariksha Sangam

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the year 2026. The hall tickets are now available on the official CBSE portal. However, regular students are not allowed to download the admit cards themselves. School administrations must log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their login credentials, download the admit cards, and distribute them to the students.

The board examinations for both classes will commence on February 17, 2026. Students are advised to stay in constant contact with their schools and obtain their admit cards as soon as they are released. Entry to the examination center will not be permitted without the admit card.

StepsTo Download Admit Card For Class 10 And 12

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Parikshasangam portal

Step 3: Scroll down to Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2026 link

Step 4: Click on the Class 10/ Class 12 admit card link

Step 5: Log in with the user ID and password

Step 6: The admit cards will be displayed

Details mentioned on the admit card:

Student's name

Roll number

School number

Centre number

Photograph

Subjects with their respective codes

Exam dates

Admit card ID

Date of birth

Exam name

Schools must download the CBSE admit cards from the official portal only. CBSE has activated the admit card link on its official website, but this facility is available only through school login. Principals and authorized school officials will log in to the Exam Sangam portal using their user ID and password. After downloading the admit cards, schools must carefully verify all the information. The principal's signature and the school seal are mandatory on the admit card before it is given to the students. It is the responsibility of the schools to ensure that every student receives the correct hall ticket before the examination.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will continue until April 10, 2026. Students will be required to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center on each exam day. They must also arrive at the examination center on time and follow all the instructions given on the admit card. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card.