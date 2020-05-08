CBSE Board Exams For Remaining Subjects From July 1

CBSE will hold board exam for pending subjects from

CBSE board exams for 29 subjects for class 12 students will resume on July 1. HRD Minister made the announcement about CBSE board examination for remaining subjects on twitter and said that the board exams will be conducted from to .July 1 to July 15.

The minister said that for class 12 students exams will be held for 12 main subjects. For students in North-East Delhi, apart from the remaining subjects, exam will also be held for subjects for which students could not appear for due to the Delhi violence.

The Minister while addressing a webinar with students on May 5 had said that the HRD Ministry will soon make a decision on the board exams.

CBSE had to postpone board exams due to the coronavirus crisis and the exams got further postponed with two extensions in the lockdown period.

The board, however, had cleared some air about the pending papers and had said that all remaining papers for class 10 students were cancelled except those that were already conducted but missed by students in North-East district of Delhi due to riots.

For class 12 students, the board had made the decision to hold exams only for academic electives or main subjects which are important for college admissions. The Board had also released the list of 29 subjects for which the pending exams will be held.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister announced the dates for postponed entrance exams JEE and NEET on May 5. The second JEE Main exam for 2020 will be held Between July 18 and July 23 and NEET UG exam will be held on July 26. Same day, the minister had said that JEE Advanced exams, held for admission to IITs, will be held in August, but the confirmation on date came yesterday. JEE Advanced exam will be held on August 23.

Click here for more Education News