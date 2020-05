IIT Entrance Exam JEE Advanced On August 23

JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in August

Days after the revised dates for JEE Main exams were announced, IIT Delhi has announced the exam date for JEE Advanced exam. JEE Advanced for the year 2020 will be held on August 23. JEE Advanced is an entrance exam for admission to IITs.

The top 2,50,000 candidates who are successful in JEE Main exam are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. The total number of candidates appearing for the exam may be higher than 2,50,000 due to any tied ranks/scores in any category.

JEE Advanced exam was postponed in light of the postponement of the JEE Main exam, which happens to be an essential eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced exam. Earlier, JEE Advanced was scheduled on May 17.

The information and schedule for JEE Advanced registration process will be released in due course of time. There's usually only a week's window for JEE Advanced registration.

JEE Advanced registration process will commence only after the results for second JEE Main has also been released.

The second JEE Main exams will be held in July, from July 18 to July 23. The results are expected in the weeks to follow.

JEE Advanced examination is held in computer-based mode (CBT). It is held for two papers. Apart from JEE Advanced, a separate Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to architecture programmes offered at IITs.

