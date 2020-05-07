CBSE Board Exams: A Recap Of What The Board Said, What It Didn't

A major update on CBSE board exams is expected soon.

A major update on CBSE board exams is expected soon. A decision on the CBSE board exams will be taken in a couple of days, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said on March 5.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted board exams for class 10 and class 12 till March 18. It was then declared by the Education Minister that the Board will conduct the remaining exams after the situation improves in the country. This announcement was made before the first phase of lockdown was imposed in the country to contain coronavirus spread.

Following requests and queries of anxious students and parents, the Board released a detailed notification on April 1 regarding the pending board exams. Till date, the notification released on April 1 is the latest and confirmed statement from the CBSE regarding the class 10, 12 board exam.

Here's what the CBSE has said:

CBSE exams for class 10 students stands completed, except for those schools situated in north east part of Delhi. In February a riot had erupted in the north east part of Delhi following which schools were ordered to remain closed. The students from this area and its vicinity were unable to appear for the board exam.

CBSE exams for class 12 students will be held all over the country.

The board exams, for those classes where it has been decided to be held, will resume only with the main subjects. The board exam for those subjects which are not important for admission to higher education courses will not be held.

CBSE will announce the exam dates 10 days in advance.

Board exams will not resume in schools situated in foreign countries.

The Board will give 3-4 days' of notice to restart the evaluation work.

Here's What the CBSE Did Not Say: