Pending CBSE Board Exams In Foreign Countries To Be Held?: Education Ministry To Decide

COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams

In a shift from its earlier stance, the Human Resource Development or HRD Ministry is now deliberating upon whether or not to conduct pending CBSE class 12 board exams for students in schools abroad and is talking to ambassadors or foreign education ministers to arrive at a reasonable solution in view of the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

According to a PTI report, the shift in its decision has come after several representations and questions have been received from students who are concerned about their future prospects including admissions in foreign universities.

The news agency report also said the Ministry is also chalking out a plan for modalities of assessment in places where the practical situation doesn't permit conducting exams.

In a notification released on April 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board which conducts secondary and higher secondary examinations, had announced a slew of measures regarding the pending board examinations, including cancellation of pending examinations of class 10 students (except for northeast Delhi students who missed their papers in February due to the riots) and conducting 'only important papers' from class 12 section.

"Considering the different situation at different places, having a common solution is not practically feasible. However, if the situation has improved in some countries, it would be better to conduct exams at least there. For example, we have a school in Japan, if the situation is better in that particular area, the exam can be conducted," a senior HRD Ministry official told PTI.

The official has also told the news agency that modalities are being worked out for both the situations.

"That if exams can be conducted in some places, how will they be conducted and if not what will be the assessment pattern. We will soon have a final decision on all these aspects," the official added.

Information in this regard was also shared by the HRD Minister in an online interaction with students on Tuesday.

"We are discussing with CBSE and trying to come up with a solution. We will also speak to Indian ambassadors in different countries and foreign education ministers. It is a difficult situation as the lockdown restrictions as well as COVID-19 situation is different in different countries and all of that needs to be given a thought. We will come up with a solution in best interest of students," Mr. Nishank had said.

There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe.

This year, a total of 23,844 students from foreign students were appearing for class 10 exams while 16,103 students had registered for class 12 exams.

The CBSE in its April 1 notification said this: "Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools".

Around 3.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 2,63,979 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to latest data available.

In India, universities and schools have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

