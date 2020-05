Education Minister To Address Teachers In A Live Webinar Today

Education Minister will address teachers live in a webinar today

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', will address teachers in a webinar and answer their questions. The webinar, scheduled today, will begin at 12 noon and will be accessible through social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Teachers can either send their questions and suggestions now using the hashtag 'EducationMinisterGoesLive' or post them during the live session.

Since the beginning of the second lockdown, the education minister has held two such webinars where he addressed parents and students and answered their questions about the pending exams and about digital initiatives for education.

During his webinar with students, the minister announced dates for the NEET UG and JEE Main exams. JEE Main will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26.

The dates for pending CBSE exams were also announced later. The pending papers for CBSE students will be held between July 1 and July 15.

With the webinar meant exclusively for teachers, it is expected that the minister will address issues being faced by teachers teaching online during the lockdown. The questions shared by teachers on social media, so far, indicate they are facing issues in teaching students online. With the CBSE paper evaluation commencing, the teachers now have a lot on their plate with not much time to finish it.

Private school teachers are also expecting an answer to their salary woes. Several teachers, on social media, have pointed out that private schools have not paid their salaries.

