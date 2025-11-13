How Tier-1 Universities Are Expanding Access Through Online Degrees

In the post-pandemic digital era, higher education has undergone a major transformation, shifting from traditional classrooms to flexible online learning ecosystems. From IITs and IIMs to leading central and private universities, top institutions are increasingly offering online degree programmes that combine academic rigour with industry relevance.

Enabled by technology, these programmes allow students and working professionals to learn from anywhere, anytime, provided they have access to digital devices and internet connectivity. Interactive tools, AI-driven learning assistants, and virtual mentorship are reshaping how education is delivered, making it more inclusive and outcome-oriented.

According to Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, "As India's first UGC-approved online university, we are redefining how the nation learns. Our innovations like the Amigo learning app, AI-powered assistant Prof. Ami, and beSocial campus-life platform are making education more engaging, connected, and industry-ready. Online learning is no longer the future-it's today's reality, enabling equal opportunities across India."

Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of Univo Education, said, "UGC's decision to recognise online degrees as equivalent to on-campus programmes is a defining moment for India's higher education. At Univo, we are helping universities like Amity Online deliver accessible, affordable, and globally aligned programmes that democratise quality learning and equip India's workforce for the future."

Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, noted that Tier-1 institutions are increasingly leveraging online degrees to extend learning across geographies. "Online programs should maintain academic depth while offering flexibility and global exposure, thus empowering professionals and overseas learners to upskill effectively," she said.

Similarly, Dr Mallikarjuna Gadapa, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Manipal University Jaipur, emphasised that online education has "truly democratized higher learning."

He said, "Our online programs maintain the same academic standards as our on-campus courses, enabling thousands of learners every month to upskill in management, commerce, computer applications, and more-without compromising on quality or convenience."

As India moves toward a more digital and inclusive model of education, online degree programmes by leading universities are playing a significant role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-an educated, skilled, and future-ready nation.