Delhi Government Launches School Web App To Modernise Education And Enhance Transparency

With an aim to modernise the education system and administrative processes in its schools, the Delhi government has launched a digital platform called 'School Web App.' The single platform app for all school-related services will work to make the education system smarter, more transparent and accessible to all.

Strengthening communication between schools and families, the app will also keep parents in the loop and regularly update them with their child's academic progress.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat 2047. He said that app would improve the overall quality of education by simplifying time management and the learning process for student and reducing the administrative workload for teachers.

Sood said the digital platform would promote innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among students by making information easily accessible.

He added that the app is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will encourage skill-based learning while integrating activities under the Fit India initiative.

Emphasising that the app will prove to be a milestone towards a brighter future for the children of Delhi, the minister expressed gratitude to developers, teachers, and administrators involved in the project. He said, "When determination is strong, the results are equally powerful. This app will prove to be a milestone towards a brighter future for the children of Delhi."