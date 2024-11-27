Education Minister Unveils TeacherApp To Equip Educators With Future-ready Skills

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the TeacherApp, an innovative digital platform to revolutionise education in the country by providing educators with future-ready skills. The platform has been developed by Bharti Airtel Foundation and will offer teachers access to world-class resources and best practices that will help them to deliver exceptional learning experiences.

The TeacherApp has been conceptualised based on the on-ground experience and deep understanding of the challenges that teachers face. The free app has been developed with direct inputs from teachers and is accessible across the Web, iOS, and Android.

The platform will equip educators with both time-tested and future-ready skills through innovative digital resources. It will offer over 260 hours of high-quality resources, both created and curated courses, learning bytes, short videos, podcasts, and interactive webinar formats such as thematic fests, webinars, competitions and quizzes.

Additionally, the app also features live expert sessions that provide practical classroom strategies and aims to build a community of teachers by highlighting their exceptional impact stories. The app combines tech innovation with partnerships across 12 states to transform education.

This platform has a unique section called Teaching Kits comprising content of 900 hours. This feature is designed to support teachers with tools including teaching videos, project-based learning activities, worksheets, lesson plans, and question banks, among others for classroom delivery. With a mission to transform schools into safe and happy learning spaces, The TeacherApp not only supports teachers' growth but also empowers schools' leaders and administrators.