Register For NCERT Online Science Teaching Diploma For Classes 6 To 8 Before December 2025

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the registration deadline for its online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at Middle Stage (Grades 6-8). The programme is offered by the Department of Education in Science and Mathematics (DESM), NCERT, New Delhi.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NCERT to register for the programme. The deadline to register for the course is December 28, 2025. The course will begin on December 29, 2025. The course fee is Rs 2,000.

The 40-week flexible online course is designed for science teachers across the country to strengthen conceptual understanding, improve pedagogy, and upgrade classroom practices. Teachers can access learning material round-the-clock and complete modules at their convenience.

Key Features

Fully online course with 24×7 access

40 interactive modules + final exam

Certification upon completion

Flexible weekly learning structure

Each module requires 6-8 hours to complete. One module will be released every Monday; all modules and the final examination must be completed within 40 weeks.

Course Objectives

The programme aims to:

Build teachers' scientific understanding and reflective teaching practices

Strengthen content knowledge beyond the elementary level

Enhance skills in lesson planning, scientific inquiry, and use of multimedia

Improve teachers' ability to engage students in questioning, observation, and critical thinking

Help teachers understand how children construct knowledge

Encourage exploration-based, group, and activity-driven learning

Support teachers in facilitating reasoning-based learning rather than delivering conclusions

According to NCERT, the course is intended to nurture scientific temper, objectivity, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, and understanding of scientific methods among children.

Target Group

The course is meant for teachers teaching Science at the middle stage (Classes 6-8), and for individuals interested in developing better pedagogical skills in science. Participants can apply course materials directly in classroom teaching and lesson planning.

Modules Covered

The syllabus comprises 40 modules including:

What is Science?

How Children Learn?

Teaching-Learning Strategies

Assessment in Science

Physical & Chemical Changes

Metals & Non-Metals

Motion, Force, Energy, Light, Electricity, Magnetism

Microorganisms, Cell, Photosynthesis, Digestion, Respiration

Reproduction in Animals & Humans

Ecosystem & Biodiversity

Human Nature Interaction

The curriculum blends foundational concepts with classroom-oriented pedagogy to help teachers effectively explain scientific principles using real-world examples.

Certification

Participants who complete all modules and the final assessment will receive an e-certificate from NCERT. Teachers and interested candidates can now register for the programme.

