NCERT Launches Online Diploma Course For Middle School Science Teachers

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for its online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at Middle Stage (Grades 6-8). The programme is offered by the Department of Education in Science and Mathematics (DESM), NCERT, New Delhi.
The 40-week flexible online course is designed for science teachers across the country to strengthen conceptual understanding, improve pedagogy, and upgrade classroom practices. Teachers can access learning material round-the-clock and complete modules at their convenience.
The course fee is Rs 2,000, and enrolment is open till December 14, 2025. The programme begins on December 15, 2025.
Key Features
- Fully online course with 24×7 access
- 40 interactive modules + final exam
- Certification upon completion
- Flexible weekly learning structure
Each module requires 6-8 hours to complete. One module will be released every Monday; all modules and the final examination must be completed within 40 weeks.
Course Objectives
The programme aims to:
- Build teachers' scientific understanding and reflective teaching practices
- Strengthen content knowledge beyond the elementary level
- Enhance skills in lesson planning, scientific inquiry, and use of multimedia
- Improve teachers' ability to engage students in questioning, observation, and critical thinking
- Help teachers understand how children construct knowledge
- Encourage exploration-based, group, and activity-driven learning
- Support teachers in facilitating reasoning-based learning rather than delivering conclusions
According to NCERT, the course is intended to nurture scientific temper, objectivity, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, and understanding of scientific methods among children.
Target Group
The course is meant for teachers teaching Science at the middle stage (Classes 6-8), and for individuals interested in developing better pedagogical skills in science. Participants can apply course materials directly in classroom teaching and lesson planning.
Modules Covered
The syllabus comprises 40 modules including:
- What is Science?
- How Children Learn?
- Teaching-Learning Strategies
- Assessment in Science
- Physical & Chemical Changes
- Metals & Non-Metals
- Motion, Force, Energy, Light, Electricity, Magnetism
- Microorganisms, Cell, Photosynthesis, Digestion, Respiration
- Reproduction in Animals & Humans
- Ecosystem & Biodiversity
- Human Nature Interaction
The curriculum blends foundational concepts with classroom-oriented pedagogy to help teachers effectively explain scientific principles using real-world examples.
Certification
Participants who complete all modules and the final assessment will receive an e-certificate from NCERT. Teachers and interested candidates can now register for the programme.