NCERT Launches Diploma Course In Guidance And Counselling. Check Details

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling. Online applications are invited for admission to the course from the eligible candidates which include in-service teachers, teacher educators, untrained guidance personnel and school administrators. The last date to fill the online application form is November 3, 2023.

The course has been designed for a duration of one-year. The teaching will be held in a unique blend of distance and face-to-face module. The offline mode of teaching will be held in India at different regions including DEPFE, NIE, New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong.

Eligibility

The programme is open to in-service teachers who have a graduate degree in teaching. Candidates who are 'presently not working' can also apply if they have a graduation degree in teaching with at least two years of teaching or related experience.

Postgraduate candidates having a degree in psychology, education, social work, child development, special education are also eligible for the programme.

Preference will be given to candidates who have at least one year of teaching or related experience. Only candidates with a minimum of at least 50 per cent are eligible for the programme.

Admission procedure

The screening of candidates will be done by a committee following a selection criteria. Shortlisted candidates will take an offline selection test which includes essay writing and interview.

Fee

The course fee to be paid by different categories of candidates is as follows-

For Government deputed candidates from centrally funded organisations are required to pay Rs 19,500. Government deputed from State and Union Territory departments is Rs 6,000. For private candidates the fees is Rs 30,000.

Stating the need to introduce the programme, NCERT in the official notification says, "The increasing complexities and stresses of modern day living, everyday reports of lack of interest in studies, low achievement, truancy, aggression, behavioural problems, suicide, drug abuse and the like call for provision of guidance and counselling for children and youth in schools. Teachers and other school personnel need to equip themselves with helping skills to promote students' personal, social, educational, career development and adjustment throughout the school years."