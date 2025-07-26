NCERT Curriculum To Highlight Operation Sindoor, Chandrayaan Missions And More

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, Mission LiFE, and Indian space missions, including Chandrayaan, Aditya L1, and Shubhanshu Shukla's recent International Space Station (ISS) mission, will soon be a key part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, according to Education Ministry sources.

Two modules are currently under development. The first module is designed for students of Classes 3 to 8, while the second is intended for Classes 9 to 12. Each module will span approximately eight to 10 pages and will showcase key milestones in India's military and strategic journey with a particular emphasis on how Operation Sindoor was executed as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The idea is to educate young minds about India's military power, the decisive actions taken to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security," a senior official in the ministry said.

While specific operational details will remain classified, Operation Sindoor will be used as a key case study to illustrate India's strategic strength.

Sources also said that a module on the horrors of partition will also be introduced, offering students a historical perspective on the traumatic legacy of India's independence and the resilience shown in the years that followed.

Also Read | 'I Love India But...': American Woman Reveals Truth About Living In India

The modules will also chart India's rise as a global space power, detailing landmark missions such as Chandrayaan, Aditya L1, and the recent milestone of Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom Mission 4 reaching the ISS. This coursework is intended to spark scientific curiosity and motivate students.

In addition to military achievements, the modules will also include content on Mission LiFE -- the flagship programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Students will be introduced to this mission's significance in combating climate change and promoting ecological balance.

"The modules aim to provide a comprehensive view of India's progress across sectors-from defence to diplomacy, from sustainable development to space exploration," the official added.

The Education Ministry has not announced an official launch date yet, but the modules are expected to be introduced in schools soon after completion.