Kendriya Vidyalaya Online Classes Record Huge Response

Teachers across all streams and classes from KVs was chosen to begin these live interactive classes.

As the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown period has become a testing time for all the parents, students and their teachers, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) took the initiative of going digital to impart education to its students. KVS Delhi Region has created IDs on Facebook and YouTube to begin online classes in all subjects for the students of class 6 to 12. While online live classes for classes 6 to 8 will start from Monday, KVS Delhi Region has already started the online live classes for 9 to 12 on Facebook and YouTube.

Huge response has been received from the students and parents as there are approximately 90,000 views and 40,000 comments in two days of running the classes. There are 13343 subscribers on YouTube channel of Delhi Region, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier advised the heads of all academic institutions of the country to make optimum use of digital platforms with the objective of making fruitful usage of children's time and keeping abreast with the academic calendar.

A team of teachers across all streams and classes from KVs was chosen to begin these live interactive classes.

A timetable was framed for all subjects and shared with the students through the WhatsApp school groups and YouTube. Specific instructions regarding these live classes were given to the principals of KVS Delhi Region, who then shared the same with the teachers and students. A playlist has also been created on the YouTube for the students to view these lessons, class and subject-wise.

At present, the teachers are preparing lessons using different software like power point windows, movie makers and screen recorder etc to create educational videos.

These Power point presentations are created with audio narrations and converted to video formats.

Then these lectures are uploaded on a dedicated YouTube channel.

Teachers are also providing questions for homework, assignments and send to the students using different apps/software like Google Form, Kahoot.com (For MCQ), Hot potatoes and Quizzes.com.

Students are liking this type of assignments as they are different from the regular Homework and are less time consuming and challenging.

For the tiny tots of the primary sections, teachers have recorded the videos which will subsequently be shared through WhatsApp and uploaded on the YouTube in order to facilitate students and their parents.

The queries of the parents are addressed by the teachers in the comment section or through WhatsApp chats. All the students have been instructed to keep a separate notebook for each subject.

As part of social distancing and staying in confines of our homes or hostels the MHRD/ NCERT/CBSE has provided a list of open access resources like Swayam, Diksha, e-pathshala portal which are accessed by the students for broadening the horizon of learning using some of the best ICT initiatives being followed in India and Abroad with their access links.

Assignments given as part of the teaching learning process are monitored by the concerned subject teachers. Each subject teacher is required to call a minimum of five students every day to keep a tab of their works.

Click here for more Education News

