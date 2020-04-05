Kendriya Vidyalayas Go Digital; List Of Resources Here

Kendriya Vidyalayas Go Digital To Impart Education During COVID-19 Lockdown

In view of the present scenario of closure of schools due to lockdown amidst the threat of COVID-19, the KVS, the official body which supervises the state-run Kerndriya Vidyalayas, has adopted various online and digital modes to impart education to the students.

The KVS has shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary classes from their SWAYAM PRABHA PORTAL commencing from the April 7, 2020.

Teachers have been advised to get in touch with students through various media, such as e-mail, Whatsapp, SMS, etc. to ensure that maximum number of students are benefitted by the programme.

Accoriding to KVS, NIOS and NCERT are providing online lessons as well as telecasting lessons on TV.

The details are as follows:

1. Massive Open On-line Course (MOOCS):

NIOS course is available on MOOCS in all major subjects at Secondary & Sr. Secondary level on https://swayam.gov.in/nc_details/NIOS

2. Free to air DTH Channels:

DTH Channel no. 27 (Panini)

https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/index.php/program/current/27 (Secondary)

DTH Channel no. 28 (Sharda)

https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/index.php/channel_profile/profile/28 (Sr. Secondary)

3. Youtube Channels:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1we0IrHSKyC7f30wE50_hQ (Secondary) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6R9rI-1iEsPCPmvzlunKDg (Senior Secondary)

4. Kishore Manch: 24 X 7 DTH TV channel of NCERT under Swayamprabha Ch no. 31 for classes IX - XII students

Besides this, there are free e-resources already available on various platforms like NROER, DIKSHA, SWAYAM PRABHA, NPTEL , e-pathshaala, etc.

Click here for more Education News