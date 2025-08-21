Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Parliament will mark the last day of the Monsoon Session 2025, which has majorly seen disruptions and Opposition demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Similar scenes are likely to be witnessed today with the Opposition giving a notice, demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha, a day after the Lok Sabha passed a legislation to ban online games played with money as it looks to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.

Here are Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session: