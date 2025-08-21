Advertisement
19 minutes ago

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Parliament will mark the last day of the Monsoon Session 2025, which has majorly seen disruptions and Opposition demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Similar scenes are likely to be witnessed today with the Opposition giving a notice, demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha, a day after the Lok Sabha passed a legislation to ban online games played with money as it looks to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud through such applications.

Here are Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Aug 21, 2025 09:29 (IST)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha To Hold Discussion On Space Programme For ‘Viksit Bharat' By 2047

Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on India’s first astronaut aboard the international space station and critical role of space programme for ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Aug 21, 2025 09:27 (IST)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition VP Candidate To File Nomination Today

Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate Justice (retd) B Sudarshan Reddy will be filing his nomination at 11:30 AM, today.

